Schoolgirl robbed at gunpoint at Colidgen

A 16-year-old female student of Nonpareil, East Coast Demerara, was on Friday afternoon robbed at gunpoint by two males.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 15:45 hours at Colidgen Line top.

The student of the Institute of Business Education (IBE) was on her way to school, in the company of friends, and was standing at the Colidgen Line top when she was confronted by the two suspects, who were on a bicycle.

The bandits, one of whom was armed with a handgun, demanded money and valuables.

The victim attempted to flee the area but was stopped by the two perpetrators who manage to relieve her of the cell phone valued $45,000 before they escaped.

Investigations are continuing.