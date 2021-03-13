Sections of Zorg-en-Hoop in Mahaica get electricity for first time

Over twenty-seven residents of Zorg-en-Hoop, Mahaica-Berbice, will now

access electricity for the first time as the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) recently concluded extension of its network infrastructure to a previously unserved section of this community.

Following the installation of the new service, residents in the community lauded the initiative.

One woman, Drupatee Ramtahal, a mother of seven children stated, “Meh so happy for de light, meh pickney can learn now”.

This move was birthed out of an initiative by the Government of Guyana (GOG) and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, to power all areas that were previously unserved by GPL.

Consequently, GPL said it will continue to fulfill its mandate to the people of Guyana in collaboration with the government.