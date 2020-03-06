Region Four results declaration lacks credibility, transparency – Carter Center

Co-Leader of the Carter Center Observer Mission in Guyana, Jason Carter believes the hurried declaration of the unverified results for Region Four (Demerara Mahaica) lacked “credibility” and “transparency”.

Carter made the statements moments ago during an interview with members of the media outside of the GECOM Command Centre at High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown.

Carter said there is still an opportunity got the election to be considered credible and that is for GECOM to follow the provisions of the law.

After being missing in action all day amid the major developments, GECOM’s Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward released to members of the media through a Whatsapp group images purported to be results declared for Region Four.

When asked if those results were verified and why was no official declaration ceremony held, Ward did not respond.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Observer Group, in a statement on the issue, pointed out that “It is the clear view of the group that the tabulation of the final election results has not yet been completed and verified according to the established procedures and relevant legal and statutory provisions.”

The Commonwealth went on to urge the Guyana Elections Commission and all parties involved to “ensure the process properly follows the legal steps dictated by the laws of Guyana and is in line with the country’s international commitments.”