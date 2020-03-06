Diplomats question credibility of Region Four results declaration

See joint statement:

The following statement is released on behalf of the Ambassador of the United States of America, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch, British High Commissioner, H.E. Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commissioner, H.E. Lilian Chaterjee, and the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. Fernando Ponz Canto.

Based on our observation of today’s GECOM proceedings at their Region 4 office, and the fact that the full count was not completed, we question the credibility of the Region 4 results published by GECOM today.

We urge the Guyana Elections Commission, and all relevant actors, to expeditiously complete the tabulation on the basis of the statement of polls.

We call on all Guyanese to remain calm and patient, and for all leaders to exercise responsibility and restraint.