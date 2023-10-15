Region 7 man arrested for allegedly raping stepdaughter

A Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) man has been arrested for allegedly raping his stepdaughter two times in 2021 and inappropriately touching her a few days ago.

Police in Regional Division #7 say they are investigating a report of a 10-year-old child being allegedly raped by a family member between 2nd April 2021 and 31st December 2021 in Region #7.

Investigations revealed that the suspect shared a relationship with the victim’s mother and helped raised the young girl since she was 3 years old.

The victim alleged that on Friday, 2nd April 2021, at about 12:30 hrs, she was home alone when her stepfather returned from his farm, pulled her into their house and sexually assaulted her. The victim told her mother what had occurred, and the woman scolded the suspect.

In 2021 (the exact date the victim cannot remember), the suspect took her to his farm, where he forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. The child returned home and again told her mother what had occurred. The mother again scolded the suspect and moved out of his house for some time.

However, last Friday (13th October 2023) at about 07:00 hours, the victim was bathing at a creek nearby when the suspect followed her and touched her breast while she was changing her clothes. The victim returned home and reported what had occurred to her grandmother.

The matter was reported to police that same day at 11:30 hours and the suspect was arrested. He is presently in custody as investigations continue.

