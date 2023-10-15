4.2 kg marijuana unearthed in New Amsterdam Prison

Authorities are investigating the recent discovery of over 4 kilogrammes of marijuana at the New Amsterdam Prison in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The Guyana Police Force said at about 20:00h on Saturday, a party of ranks went to the New Amsterdam Prison based on a report received. While there, a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis Sativa was found in seven bottles and eight parcels along with several lighters.

According to the police, the narcotics were weighed and amounted to 4,245 grams.

Investigations are continuing.

