Region 4 woman dies; 176 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 611.

The latest fatality is a 59-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died

while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, 176 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 25,323.

But only 1834 of these are currently active cases including 26 patients in the COVID ICU and the remaining 1808 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also seven other persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 22,878 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.