Region 2 woman dies from COVID; 296 new cases

One more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died, according to the Ministry of Health today.

This now takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 1,180.

The latest fatality is a 57-year-old female from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), who was unvaccinated and died on Friday.

Meanwhile, another 296 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 61,404 of which only 5,484 are currently active cases. This includes 14 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

An additional 9 persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 54,740 persons have recovered from the deadly virus.