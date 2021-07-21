Reg. 9 REO arrested for attempted murder

Police in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) have arrested the Regional Executive Officer (REO) Karl Singh who is alleged to have made an attempt to murder a 25-year-old woman.

The incident occurred at around 23:00hrs on Tuesday at the Commercial Zone in Lethem Central.

According to the police, the woman and the REO were in his motor pickup when he shot her to the abdomen.

The woman was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital by the suspect where an immediate surgery was performed and her condition is now regarded as stable.

Police have been unable to interview the victim due to her condition.

However, the suspect was arrested and escorted to Lethem Police Station and his licenced firearm seized and lodged.

Investigations are ongoing. According to the Guyana Police Force, the matter is being treated as an “alleged attempt to commit murder”.