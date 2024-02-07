Reg. 1 porknocker stabbed to death

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #1 are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Eutan George called ‘Blacka’, a 27-year-old Pork-Knocker of Big Creek Backdam, North West District, which occurred on 05-02-2024 at the aforementioned address. Police have since arrested a 22-year-old suspect, who is a Gold Miner from Big Creek Backdam.

Investigation revealed that both the suspect and the now-deceased man (George) were known to each other. On 05-02-2024, at about 18:00hrs, they were consuming Guinness at a shop in the area and both appeared to be intoxicated. The victim left the shop heading West in the direction of his home, and simultaneously the suspect left walking behind George. Moments later, George’s 22-year-old brother was walking to the shop when he observed his brother (George) lying face up with what appeared to be a stab wound to his chest. George was motionless and unresponsive. An alarm was raised and the incident was reported to a senior resident in the area who reported the incident to the Port Kaituma Police Station. Based on the information received, the suspect was arrested at his home.

The suspect was then escorted to Port Kaituma Police Station where he was placed in custody and has since confessed to committing the act and provided information which led to the recovery of the suspected murder weapon.

The victim was escorted to Port Kaituma District Hospital where on arrival he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body is at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

