Reflect on significance of Easter for peace, brotherhood – PPP

Easter is one of our nation’s most anticipated holidays during which Guyanese from all backgrounds participate in the traditional Kite-flying and other family-related activities that have become synonymous with the occasion.

It is foremost a very sacred time for Christians across the world marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter also provides many pertinent lessons for all humanity through its teachings of tolerance, humility, love, and respect for others while offering an abundance of hope that one will rise despite being confronted with insurmountable challenges. It is that hope which gives meaningful purpose to all mankind for both personal and societal advancement. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need to adhere to all safety related protocols, Kite-flying, and other activities will be restricted. As such, while our celebrations will be tempered we urge that our spirits not be dampened as we reflect on the significance and messages of Easter and the importance it can play in helping to realize universal peace and brotherhood among all.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend to all Guyanese, especially our brothers and sisters within the Christian communities here and abroad, best wishes for this auspicious occasion. Our Party also urges adherence to all COVID-19 preventative protocols. People’s Progressive Party