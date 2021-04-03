Continuous moderate to heavy showers, rain anticipated from early Sunday morning to Tuesday

Below is a special bulletin from the Hydromet Office:

Synopsis: A combination of the ITCZ and a low to mid-level trough is anticipated to develop over Guyana by late Saturday evening into early Sunday and is likely to remain until Tuesday. With these features, there would likely be an increase in low level convergence, coupled with significant moist atmosphere and with the support from the mid to upper levels as a strong diffluence pattern is analyzed which would indicate strong upward vertical motion. Weather conditions are likely to deteriorate as this system moves across Guyana.

Associated conditions: Continuous moderate to heavy rain showers and thundershowers are anticipated across Guyana. Periodic high intensity rainfall events are anticipated over areas in Regions 1 to 6 and 10. Rainfall is anticipated between 50.0 mm to 100.0 mm within a 24 hours’ period with the highest rainfall expected over Regions 1 to 3 on Sunday.

P ossible effects of these condition: Forecasted conditions will likely lead to flooding in low lying areas and possible landslides over Hilly areas. Persons are advised to take the necessary precautions against in these conditions. In addition, drivers and road users are also advised to exercise caution on roadways as visibility can be significantly reduced in periods of heavy showers and roads will become slippery.

The National Weather Watch Center will continue to closely monitor this event and will issue bulletins as the need arises.

For more information, visit www.hydromet.gov.gy or call Duty Forecaster, National Weather Watch Center 261-3065/ 4489/ 2284/ 2216