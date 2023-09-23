RDC lacks capacity to clear overflowing school bin left since last term – Region 5 Chair

Chairman of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) Vickchand Ramphal has said that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) does not have the capacity to clear an overflowing garbage bin at a school that has been in this state since last term.

The Chairman made the announcement on Thursday during the RDC’s statutory meeting. He was at the time responding to a request to provide assistance for the clearing of the garbage bin of Fort Wellington Secondary School. In August, Councillor Emerson Benjamin pointed out that the bin in the school compound was left overflowing when schools were closed for the holidays.

Benjamin, on that occasion, urged that systems be put in place to have it cleaned in time for the reopening of school. The Regional Chairman had promised to have the overflowing bin cleared in time for the reopening of school, on September 4.

However, on Thursday, Benjamin pointed out that nothing had been done since the promise was made. It’s been several weeks since schools reopened for the Christmas term.

“I am once again asking if the region can do something to assist and have the bin cleaned. The last time I spoke about it, Chairman you said that you were going to address the problem. Schools open and the bin is the same way. It is an eye sore, so I am just appealing that you can look into it,” Benjamin said.

Responding, the Chairman said the RDC did not have the capacity to take away the solid waste from the school’s overflowing bin.

“Councillor I know that you raised this previously and I promised to get it done, however, I explained to you that I strongly depend on another agency to provide an excavator. I was given the assurance that once an excavator is in close proximity, the work will be done but we all know due to the current dry season we had to place resources in the cultivation areas so farmers can access fresh water,” Ramphal told the RDC.

However, he assured that as soon as an excavator is in the area, he will have the bin cleaned.

