Ramesh Dookhoo to head GWI Board

Cabinet has approved the appointment of new Board of Directors for the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI).

The appointments were published in the Official Gazette under the hand of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira and took effect Thursday August 27, 2020 for a period of one (1) year.

The Chairman for the new GWI Board is Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo, while the other members are Mr. Dharamkumar Seeraj, Dr. Sixtus Edwards, Ms. Shellan Belgrave, Mr. Omar Narine, Ms. Rondha Lam-Singh, Mr. Frank Sanichar, Dr. Asha Kissoon, Mr. Wendell Jeffery and Mr. Dhanraj Singh.