Maurice Gajadhar appointed Chairman of GPL

Cabinet has approved the appointment of new Board of Directors for the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL).

The appointments were published in the Official Gazette under the hand of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira and took effect Thursday August 27, 2020 for a period of one (1) year.

The Chairman of the new GPL Board is Mr. Maurice Gajadhar. The other members are: Mr. Alfred King, Dr. Mahender Sharma, Mr. Nicholas Boyer, Mr. Marcel Gaskin, Mr. Komal Ramnauth, Mr. Shabeer Hussein, Dr. Sixtus Edwards and Mr. Godfrey Washington.