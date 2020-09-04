Over 30 companies interested in supplying power to GPL

Businesses within the private sector have heeded the Government’s call for Expressions of Interest (EOI) to supply the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) with 30 megawatts of electricity.

At the close of Friday’s 2pm deadline, more than 30 businesses with the capacity to supplement GPL’s grid have submitted their respective EOIs to the power utility company.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar said the Government’s aim is to, “put some reserve into the system to deal with this demand [for electricity].”

In an effort to arrest the electricity shortfall, the Public Works Minister said businesses were approached to ascertain their capabilities to bolster GPL. The Minister noted both he and the Prime Minister have had fruitful talks with Giftland to supply approximately 5 megawatts to the electricity company.