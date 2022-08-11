Raksha Bandhan celebrations:  President receives rakhi from Brahma Kumaris sisters, Indian High Commission 

President Dr Irfaan Ali ushered in Raksha Bandhan celebrations after receiving rakhis from sisters from the Brahma Kumaris and from representatives of the Indian High Commission.

Rajnie Narine and Ahalia Geer from the Brahma Kumari; and Sunita Tyagi, Savitri Dutt, Sanyukta Singh and Pammi Kaushik from the Indian High Commission visited President Ali at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive where they tied the rakhis on his wrist ahead of the day of celebration on Thursday.

The representatives from the Indian High Commission were accompanied by the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E Dr K J Srinivasa.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the full-moon day of the Hindu month of Sravana during July or August and celebrates the love of a brother for his sister. On this day, sisters tie rakhi bands on the wrists of their brothers to protect them against negative influences. In return, sisters are presented with gifts and a promise that their brothers will protect them from harm. (Office of the President)