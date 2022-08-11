GCCI renews calls for removal of UK Visa requirements

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) welcomes the decision by the carrier British Airway (BA) to restart its route between Guyana and the United Kingdom (UK).

This decision comes at a time when Guyana has become the largest trading partner in the Caribbean with the UK.

This deepened relationship, driven largely by enterprise, demonstrates the strengthening of the Guyanese economy. As such, the Chamber would like to reiterate its long-standing call for the removal of the visa requirement that exists for Guyanese who wish to travel to the UK.

The GCCI is of the view that the removal of this requirement will auger well for the continued deepening of economic relations between the countries and foster private sector development in both territories.

It is with this in mind that the Chamber will make formal representation to the Government of Guyana and the Government of the United Kingdom with a view to urging the respective leaders for examining the removal of the visa requirement.