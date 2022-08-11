Banks confirmed as official beer of Hero CPL finals

Banks has been confirmed as the Official Beer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals which will take place in Guyana from 27 to 30 September. 2022 will be the first time that the historic CPL final will take place in Guyana and Banks Beer will be there to celebrate the occasion with the country’s passionate Hero CPL fans.

Banks will have the pourage rights for the four knockout matches at the 2022 Hero CPL as the brand becomes an integral part of delivering the culmination of this year’s Biggest Party in Sport.

2022 is the 10th anniversary of the Hero CPL and Banks will also be a Supporting Sponsor for the tournament’s anniversary dinner which will take place on Friday 23 September in Georgetown.

Pete Russell, CEO of Hero CPL, said: “Banks is an iconic brand and we are delighted to have them being part of us bringing the Hero CPL finals to Guyana for the first time. No party is complete without an ice-cold beer, and we are looking forward to responsibly enjoying Banks’ amazing product in September.”

Clifford Reis, Chairman/Managing Director of Banks DIH Limited, said: “The beer of Guyana is at the Biggest Party in Sport, and Banks DIH Limited is extremely delighted to be associated with this signature event!

“The Play-Offs and Finals of the historic Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana for the very first time and Banks Beer is pleased to announce its partnership with the CPL as the Exclusive Beer for the Play-Offs and Finals scheduled for the 27, 28 and 30 September.

“Banks Beer plans to thrill fans at this regional cricketing showpiece with a truly unforgettable experience by providing the perfect local brew and exciting promotions during the matches.”