Qatar field hospital expected this week

Guyana’s COVID-19 fighting capacity is set to be boosted with the arrival of a field hospital from Qatar, later this week.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony said the mobile hospital will be established in the compound of the West Demerara Regional Hospital at Best village, and would accommodate 60 beds. It would also be fully equipped with the necessary equipment to treat critically ill patients.

“This hospital would have the beds required for COVID-19 patients and will also have things like ventilators and monitors so if it’s necessary to intubate someone that will be able to do that. They will have all the necessary equipment to assist somebody who’s critically ill…this would increase our capacity to respond to spikes,” Dr. Anthony said, during Monday’s COVID-19 update.

The field hospital is part of the realisation of a commitment made by Qatar to the Guyana Government October last. President Dr Irfaan Ali and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had held discussions on the countries’ bilateral relations.

Guyana has also benefited from Covid support from other countries including, Mexico, China, India and Kuwait. The country has received donations of several ventilators, and quantities of medication and personal protective equipment to boost its capacity.