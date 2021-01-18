CJ strikes down APNU/AFC’s 2nd election petition

Chief Justice Roxane George today dismissed the second elections petition filed by the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) seeking to vitiate the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

In election petition 99p2020, Chief Justice George found that former President David Granger and leader of the APNU/AFC List of Candidates and named as the second respondent in the case, was not properly served according to the rules outlined in the National Assembly Validity of Elections Act.

CJ George also found that Granger is a necessary and proper party in the proceedings since the list he represents stands to be affected.

As a consequence of the late service, Petition 99 – filed by Monica Thomas and Brennan Nurse – was declared a nullity and dismissed.

Granger was served on September 25, 2020, which is 10 days after the petition was filed on September 15.

However, lawyers for the petitioners had asked the court to overlook the deficiencies in the service of the petition on Granger, who is the second respondent and Head of the APNU/AFC List of Candidates, hence, spare their petition from being tossed out.