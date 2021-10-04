PSC calls on businesses to enforce Covid-19 guidelines

PRESS STATEMENT – Vaccination Campaign`

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) notes with grave concern the surge in COVID-19 cases, the resultant hospitalization and deaths. This has placed a huge burden on Guyana’s Health Care system.

The Private Sector Commission reiterates its support for the National COVID-19 vaccination campaign, since immunization is crucial in protecting citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSC repeats its appeal to every non vaccinated citizen to be vaccinated to safeguard themselves, their family, their friends, their professional associates and everyone else with whom they come into contact.

The PSC also, once again, appeals to every business and employer to implement and enforce the gazetted COVID-19 guidelines which requires the use of masks, social distancing and the presentation of proof of vaccination upon entry into public places.

The Private Sector Commission continues in its efforts to appeal to members of the business community to protect and safeguard its employees and consumers.

We know now, from a mountain of irrefutable evidence, internationally and here in Guyana, that the vaccines are safe, effective and an essential public health measure in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

We commend the Government of Guyana for its exemplary dedication and aggressive approach towards immunization and the achievement of herd immunity.