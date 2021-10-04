Major catastrophe averted as GFS quickly douses fire at NIS, GPOC

A major catastrophe was today averted after quick action from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) resulted in the prompt extinguishing of fires at the National Insurance Scheme’s Brickdam Office and the Guyana Post Office Corporation’s (GPOC) Headquarters on Robb Street, Georgetown.

INews was informed that an electrical outlet overloaded and started to emit smoke this morning at the NIS Office. Contact was made with the GFS and firemen responded quickly and tackled the small blaze.

In an interview with this publication, Divisional Fire Officer Haimchandra Persaud confirmed that when the officers arrived, a fire had already ignited.

“It was reported that an electrical point was smoking, our ranks went in, we checked to verify and indeed in the Manager’s Office, there was a point there, it appears to be something overloaded, power was cut and also persons in the building were evacuated.”

“From the time we would’ve received the call, we had two units from Central Fire Station, one unit from Alberttown Fire Station that would’ve initially responded…,” he added.

An electrical engineer has already been contacted and will have to do a complete check of the building’s electrical system.

“As recommended, we talked about the points to be replaced, all the conductors appear to be aged, so we also indicated to them that things need to be changed to prevent a re-occurrence of this situation.”

A firefighter will remain on scene until the check is completed and power is restored.

Chief Executive Officer of NIS Holly Greaves praised the timely response of the Fire Service.

Meanwhile, Persaud also confirmed that a fire was reported the GPOC but he could provide detailed information at the time. Nevertheless, he assured that the fire was extinguished.

“Those fires were extinguished by the Campbellville Unit at GPO,” he affirmed.

Only yesterday, President Dr Irfaan Ali lambasted the Fire Service over what he described as their “lackadaisical approach” to the fire that ravaged 80% of the Brickdam Police Station on Saturday.

The Head of State had criticized the organisation’s lack of preparedness for an emergency situation and called on the public servants to get their acts together.