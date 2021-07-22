Project launched to empower women in Region 10

The Regional Economic Advancement Partnership (REAP), an initiative championed by Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) Chairman Deron Adams, launched its first project recently with the start of an internship for women interested in learning dress-making.

The Regional Chairman said he was pleased to receive a donation of sewing machines made by Trevor Bremner, who resides in the United States of America (USA) in support of the initiative. The REAP programme seeks to empower women across Region 10, by supporting their efforts to become independent and support their families, by teaching entrepreneurial and life skills.

“The Regional Economic Advancement Partnership will seek many similar opportunities to empower both men and women, including youths, to move their efforts into areas that could provide a sustainable income through training for involvement in micro-enterprises, with the support of Private Sector and individual partnerships like this one”, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) noted in a statement.

Another important facet of the programme, he said, is the push to encourage skilled personnel and seniors to donate their time and expertise to such training efforts, to help address unemployment, under-employment and poverty in the region.

The Regional Chairman has expressed the hope that those being trained could secure contracts to supply the Government’s school uniform project within Region 10, once they have mastered the skill.

He said future collaboration with persons interested in supporting similar projects was being encouraged.