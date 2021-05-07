Prisoner on remand for murder chopped to head

Allan Basdeo, a prisoner who is currently on remand for murder at the Lusignan Prison, was last night chopped his head by two fellow inmates.

Basdeo was sleeping in Holding Bay 2 when at around 23:15hrs, he was awakened by a loud noise.

Upon opening his eyes, he saw the masked suspects armed with improvised weapons. The suspects then chopped him twice to the left side of his head, causing him to receive injuries.

An alarm was raised and the victim was picked up and taken to the infirmary section to seek medical attention. He was later escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek further medical attention where his condition is considered stable.

Investigations are in progress.