A 29-year-old woman from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) is among the latest Covid-19 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health.

In a statement moments ago, the Ministry revealed that two more persons who were infected with the virus have lost their lives.

The other person is a 69-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

These two latest fatalities take the countrywide death toll to 314.

It also takes the death toll for the month to 14.