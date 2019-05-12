Prisoner dies after mistakenly drinking poison

An inmate of the Mazaruni Prison is now dead after allegedly consumed a poisonous substance which he believed to have been alcohol.

Dead is Gary Stuart. <<<Inew>>> was told Stuart died at about 05:45h on Saturday.

Reports are the now dead man was working along with other inmates on Friday at a nearby quart and was said to be washing and painting boats when they found a bottle of what they believed was alcohol.

This Online publication understands that the inmates hid the bottle from the prison officer and Stuart drank the substance. However, it was not until 05:15h on Saturday morning that Stuart cried out for pains in his stomach, and as a result, was escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical facility.

Stuart’s body is at the Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. An Investigation has been launched.