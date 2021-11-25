Prisoner chokes victim during court session

A man, who was before the court for the unlawful assault of a woman, today choked the victim during a court hearing.

The suspect, Alberto Jose, a Colombian national, appeared before the Wales Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge of assault.

Whilst being escorted to the courtroom, the handcuffed suspect managed to approach the victim where he choked her.

“[The suspect] jumped the prisoner’s deck while handcuffed in court and held onto the complainant’s neck and choked her in the presence of the Magistrate,” police said in a statement.

He was, however, restrained by a Constable performing sentry duties and escorted to the lockups.

The prisoner was further remanded until March 30, 2022.