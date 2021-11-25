Covid-19 death toll climbs to 983

Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died. They are a 77-year-old fully vaccinated man and a 76-year-old unvaccinated woman.

The Ministry of Health is also only now recording the death of a 63-year-old unvaccinated woman which occurred in April. Altogether, this takes the country’s death toll to 983.

The Ministry’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Shabana Shaw explained that “surveillance did some reconciliation with their data and that of the regions and found that this death was missing from their master list.”

Meanwhile, there are 89 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 37,613,

There are 14 persons in the ICU, 72 in institutional isolation, 1,525 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 35,019.