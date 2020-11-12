Prison officers busted with over 800 grams of marijuana

Two prison officers have been placed under close arrested after they were busted with over 800 grams of marijuana in their possession.

Prison officials on Wednesday evening conducted a search of the Lusignan Prison Barracks at the Cecil Kilkenny Training College at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

At the time, it was occupied by two prison officers, ages 34 and 39 – both ranks of the Lusignan Prison.

During the search, a black plastic bag was found in a cupboard under a sink. The bag, which was opened in the presence of the two prison officers, contained two large transparent Ziploc bags which had a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems – suspected to be cannabis.

The bags were handed over to the police and the substance weighed. It amounted to 894.5 grams.

Both ranks were placed under close arrest while an investigation has been launched.