5 injured after car crashes at Port Kaituma

A policewoman is among five persons who were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling was involved in an accident at Ten Miles Access Road, Port Kaituma, North West District.

The accident occurred at around 20:30hrs on Wednesday.

Those injured are the driver, 28-year-old Daniel DaSilva of Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma; along with the occupants, 59-year-old Bibi Samad who is a Child Care Protection Officer of Port Kaituma; 29-year-old Marlene Williams who is also a Child Care Protection Officer of Port Kaituma; 28-year-old Keisha Newtown who is a policewoman of Port Kaituma; and an 18-year-old identified as Samya Goodman of Port Kaituma.

According to police reports, the motorcar PRR 5084 was proceeding along the Ten Miles Access Road at a fast rate of speed and whilst negotiating a turn, the car hit a “slush puddle” resulting in the driver losing control.

The car landed on its side, causing all occupants to receive injuries about their bodies.

They were all picked up by public-spirited citizens in a conscious state and taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital.

Keisha Newton and Bibi Samad were admitted for observation after they complained of severe pain to their hips, arms and head.

The other occupants were treated and sent away. Investigations are ongoing.