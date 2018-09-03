Prison officer caught on CCTV ‘shoplifting’, fired with immediate effect- Prisons Director

A prison officer who was reportedly caught on camera shoplifting from a Chinese supermarket located on the East Coast of Demerara recently, has been fired.

This is according to Prison Director, Gladwin Samuels on Monday who noted that the video, which went viral on social media, was sent to him.

After the video was sent to him, Samuels disclosed that he confirmed whether the man was indeed a prison officer and upon confirmation sought permission to have the man fired.

As such, he also confirmed that the officer’s dismissal was recommended “with immediate effect and approval was granted.”

According to the Director of Prisons, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) “has no more affiliation with him.”

The matter is being further investigated.