President meets with Novick Cardiac Alliance on healthcare solutions for children with heart diseases

President Dr Irfaan Ali received a courtesy visit from members of the Novick Cardiac Alliance (NCA) today at his office on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

Co-Founder of NCA Dr Willliam Novick and Care Consultant, Smith Sean were joined by Dr Marisa Seepersaud, Paediatric Surgeon at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and Head of Medical Services and Cardiology at GPHC Dr Mahendra Carpen.

The group discussed a range of issues with the President, including capacity building at the GPHC.

Novick Cardiac Alliance specialises in sustainable healthcare solutions for children with cardiac disease.

Over the years, Dr Novick has worked with local teams to build and sustain pediatric heart surgery services in the developing world.

His altruistic nature has led him to 46 cities in 32 countries over the last two decades, where he and his team have provided 7411 children with operations and medical care.

NCA is hoping to start a similar programme in Guyana.

According to Dr Carpen, “heart disease in children is indeed a major issue” in our country.