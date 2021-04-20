Businessman charged for assaulting cop

Terrence Lynch, a 32-year-old businessman, was on Monday charged for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest when he made his appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The businessman was faced with a total of four charges in relation to the incident which occurred on April 13.

Lynch pleaded guilty to the first charge which alleged that he resisted arrest from Corporal Carl Pedro, a traffic rank. For this, he was fined $1,500.

However, the businessman denied the other charges against him. Lynch was also charged with disorderly behaviour, assaulting the police officer, and assault with intention to cause bodily harm.

According to the prosecution’s case, on the day in question, at about 09:55hrs, the traffic cop was performing duties with his motorcycle when he noticed motorcar PNN5061 parked diagonally at the 42-bus park.

The rank reportedly approached the vehicle and told the defendant of his offence. However, an argument ensued between the two. Further, when the Corporal attempted to arrest the defendant, he reportedly dealt him several cuffs about his body.

The defendant told the court that he is the owner of stall at the market and that he has been using the same parking lot for some time now. As such, he explained that when the officer approached him, he became angry.

But Magistrate McLennan told Lynch, that he has no right questioning the officer’s decision.

She told the man, that civilians are tasked with complying and obeying police officers. She also explained that they do feel that bad judgments are made, they can contact the nearest police station.

Lynch was released on $5000 bail on the charge of assault with intent to cause bodily harm. He was granted self-bail on all other charges. The matter has been adjourned to June 1.