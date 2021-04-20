Diamond, Eccles, Lusignan, Success and Tuschen now Covid hotspots

Minister of Health, Frank Anthony says there is an increasing number of Covid positive cases in Eccles and Diamond, East Bank Demerara, and at Lusignan and Success, East Coast Demerara.

The Minister made this statement during Tuesday’s COVID-19 Update.

“There are pockets where we are seeing more cases, but generally, when we look across the East Coast or Georgetown or the East Bank, almost every village there is one or two cases.

Similarly, in Region Three, Tuschen, we have seen more cases, but again in different villages across Region Three, there are one or two cases that exist,” he said.

While the Ministry is continuing to monitor the situation, Dr. Anthony said the spread of Covid could be contained if more people obeyed the preventative public health measures.

He said individuals must take responsibility for their actions and ensure they are not putting others at risk of contracting the disease.

“It comes back to people, the right public health measures, and that is wearing their masks and making sure that they keep their distance. And once you do that, at least you are protecting yourself, and by extension, you are protecting your family when you get back home.

So, once you are out in the public, you have to take these precautions because you won’t know who you might be sitting next to or standing next to, whether they have the virus or not,” he explained.

In addition to Regions Three and Four, Minister Anthony said there are also notable increases in Covid-positive cases in Region Seven, which the Ministry is also monitoring.

Simultaneously, there has been increased surveillance and enforcement through Operation COVI-CURB, but there is still room for improvement.

Minister Anthony said apart from enforcing the precautionary COVID-19 measures in the business community, the team has started looking at individuals in public who are not wearing masks.

“Some people have been clamouring for us to be more stringent, and the Task Force, we have heard those calls, and are now making sure that they put stronger measures in place.”

There are currently 71 people hospitalised with COVID-19; 15 are in the West Demerara Regional Hospital, five at New Amsterdam Hospital, and 51 at the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at Liliendaal. Thirteen of the 71 cases are in the Intensive Care Unit. Meanwhile, the Government continues to take steps to secure Covid vaccines for the nation. To date, it has obtained 265,000 doses, which are being used in a national vaccination campaign. Individuals 18 years and older can be vaccinated at any of the Ministry’s vaccination sites countrywide.