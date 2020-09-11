President, Foreign Minister discuss Guyana’s Chairmanship of G77

President Irfaan Ali, on Friday, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd and staff to discuss Guyana’s Chairmanship of the Group of 77 (G77). President Irfaan Ali, on Friday, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd and staff to discuss Guyana’s Chairmanship of the Group of 77 (G77).

Guyana was elected as Chair of the G77 and China for the year 2020 and has so far been discharging its responsibilities with a dedicated team.

The Head of State was assured of strong efforts moving forward, by Minister Todd and his team. These undertakings will include the celebrations to mark the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, the Biodiversity Summit, and other activities at the upcoming UN General Assembly Session, according to the Office of the President.