The Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Department recently did a complete reconciliation of its data on Covid-19.

It was found that, in the statistics that were being releasing, the Ministry did not include a Covid-19 reported in early August.

“We have therefore adjusted our master sheet and it now reflects the total of 49 up to the end of September 10. With the three deaths we reported on September 10, the number of COVID-19 deaths is now 52,” the Ministry stated.