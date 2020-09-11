Persons who promote racism on social media to be penalised – President orders

Statement by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on the perpetuation of race hate in Guyana

As your President, I am unequivocally committed to governing our country and our people, regardless of political affiliation or ethnic origin and I shall do that without reservation.

It deeply grieves me, therefore, when I see almost every day on social media, the degree of race baiting, racial hate and racial hostility which pervades the social media platforms. I want you to know that it is my determination to do everything within my power and to use all the laws at my disposal, to put an end to this behaviour, which can only result in dividing our country and our people.

The use of social media for the promotion of racial hate for political purpose is wholly unacceptable to me as your President and as a person, and my government will not tolerate it.

I have spoken with my Attorney General and I have directed him to ensure that the full force of our laws is employed and is applied to those who pursue this criminal behaviour.

I remind those persons guilty of this abuse of social media that freedom of expression guaranteed by our Constitution, as a fundamental right and freedom, does not relate nor extend to hate speeches or other expressions, in whatever form, capable of exciting hostility or ill-will against any person or class of persons.

I further remind that such conduct, publications and utterances constitute grievous criminal offences under the Racial Hostilities, Cybercrime and other similar penal legislation and the State will not hesitate to resort to these provisions in our laws in appropriate circumstances.