President Ali off to 43rd CARICOM Heads of Govt Meeting in Suriname

President Dr Irfaan Ali left for neighbouring Suriname today to attend the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Meeting is slated to begin on Sunday, July 3rd and conclude on Tuesday, July 5th in Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname.

President Ali is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Ambassador to CARICOM and Director of the Department of the Americas in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr George Talbot; Director-General in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Mandanlall Ramraj and Director of the Local Content Secretariat in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr Martin Pertab.

Over the three days, the Heads of Government are expected to discuss issues such as advancing CARICOM’s agri-food systems, climate finance, security and matters that rose from the 49th Meeting of the Community Council. The Meeting is also expected to have an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and other emerging health issues.

Additionally, the leaders of CARICOM will also receive updates on the border issues between Guyana and Venezuela; and Belize and Guatemala.

At the end of the Meeting, the regional leaders are expected to ratify a number of decisions, issue a Communique and select a date for their next summit, which will be held in the Bahamas.