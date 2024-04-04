President Ali named Caribbean Global Leader 2024

See full statement from the Caribbean Global Awards:

Caribbean Global Leader 2024 is President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali (Guyana)

The Caribbean Global Awards is delighted to announce the results of the People’s Choice for the best Caribbean Global Leader, marking a historic moment with an unprecedented 609 valid votes cast. This record breaking participation underscores the immense interest and engagement of the public in recognising exemplary leadership within the Caribbean region.

Here are the top ten Caribbean Global Leaders, as chosen by the people :

2. Prime Minister The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley SC (Barbados)

3. Prime Minister The Honourable Dickon Mitchell (Grenada)

4. Prime Minister The Most Honourable Andrew Holness ON, PC (Jamaica)

5. Prime Minister The Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew (St Kitts andNevis)

6. Prime Minister The Honourable Ralph Everard Gonsalves (St Vincent and the Grenadines)

7. Prime Minister The Honourable Phillip Davis (Bahamas)

8. Prime Minister The Honourable Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley (Trinidad and Tobago)

9.Prime Minister The Honourable Gaston Browne (Antigua and Barbuda)

10. President Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton (Dominica) and Actor Michel Reinette (Guadeloupe)

Each of these leaders has demonstrated remarkable dedication to their respective nations and the wider Caribbean Community.

Their vision, commitment, and tireless efforts have significantly contributed to the region’s progress and prosperity. The Caribbean Global Awards extends its warmest congratulations to all the winners and expresses gratitude to the public for their enthusiastic participation in this important recognition process.

