President Ali congratulates US President Biden, VP Harris

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday afternoon extended congratulations to the 46th President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris following their inauguration earlier in the day.

In a Facebook post, the Guyanese leader said President Biden’s call for unity and democracy are critical components of good governance – something which he says Guyana completely shares.

President Ali went onto say that Guyana stands together with the Biden-led administration defence of unity, democracy and peace.

President Biden had defeated Donald Trump to clinch the White House following a cliff-hanger vote count at the November 2020 election.

The 78-year-old Democrat is the oldest U.S. President and after taking his oath of office, vowed to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States in his inaugural address to the nation.

He also pleaded for unity and promising to “be a president for all Americans,” urging them to give him a chance.

Wednesday’s inauguration has gone down in history as Vice President Harris has become the United States’ first female, and first Black and South Asian Vice President.