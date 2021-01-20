$2B in infrastructural works, 200 houses for Region Six – Housing Minister

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal today announced the injection of $2 billion for infrastructural works in Region Six (East-Berbice Corentyne).

The provisions, he indicated, will be made in in Budget 2021.

“Last year you saw us announcing a number of works to commence here in Region Six to the tune of $54 million. I can tell you, in our 2021 programme, we intend to invest in infrastructure works a minimum of $2 billion in the initial phase. These are for works in Hampshire, Williamsburg, No. 75 Village, No. 79 village, Ordinance and Fortlands,” the Minister said.

The infrastructural works also cover the development of road networks and access to water, he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister also announced the construction of 200 houses in the region.

The Minister was at the time engaging residents of New Amsterdam, Region Six at an outreach.

Minister Croal is accompanied by Regional Executive Officer Narindra Persaud and Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain, along with personnel from the Central Housing and Planning Authority and the Guyana Water Incorporated. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]