Pres. Granger meets with diplomats on Guyana’s political situation

President David Granger, this morning, addressed members of the Diplomatic Corps on the current political situation in Guyana.

The event was held at State House.

Members of Diplomatic Community

The diplomatic community has been following with keen intent the political situation in Guyana, particularly in light of the rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

On June 18, 2019 – following the court ruling validating that the government was defeated by a no-confidence motion – the diplomatic community urged that the ruling be respected.

A joint statement was issued by the United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch, the United Kingdom High Commissioner Greg Quinn, the High Commissioner of Canada Lilian Chatterjee and head of the EU delegation Jernej Videtič.

Then on July 15, 2019, several other members issued another statement urging compliance with the CCJ orders – that the Constitution of Guyana be followed.

A joint statement was issued by the United States, Great Britain, and the European Union.