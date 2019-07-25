EPA records 35% increase in noise nuisance complaints

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has received some 105 complaints of noise nuisance so far for the year, according to Director Dr Vincent Adams.

This already represents an increase of 35% compared to the 156 complaints the agency acted upon last year.

Previously reports suggest that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) received some 300 complaints in 2018.

Noise nuisance continues to be a pervasive problem in Guyana.

Last year, several police officers underwent training to deal with this issue, which is a crime under the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act.

It states: “No person shall, in any road, street, public space, or land, or in any building or premises, by operating or causing or suffering to be operated by any stereo set, juke box, radio, wireless loud speaker, gramophone, amplifier, automatic piano or similar instrument of music, or by any means whatsoever, make or cause or suffer to be made any noise which shall be so loud and so continuous or repetitive as to cause a nuisance to occupants of any premises in the neighbourhood.”

Today, another batch of officers began similar training. In October, yet another group of ranks will be trained, as the Police Force amplifies its efforts to clamp down on this issue.

While prosecution of this crime has been low, companies are now being warned that their licences can revoked if they are guilty of noise nuisance.

The warning was sounded by Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan during the opening of the training programme this morning at the Police Training College, Eve Leary.