Pres. Ali promises flood-affected Big Baiboo residents that Govt ‘will not disappear’

President Dr Irfaan Ali has promised residents of Big Baiboo in Mahaica Creek to do all in his power to help them and the other communities throughout Guyana affected by the current floods.

The Head of State and a team of officials, including Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall are currently in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) to assess flood-affected communities.

At Big Baiboo, the President explained that the entire Government has been in the fields and reiterated that they will look after the needs of all communities affected in the short-term, medium-term and long-term.

“Today we are here to let you know that we are with you in this and that we are not going to disappear, that is not how we are going to operate.”

The President empathised with the plight of the residents noting that he was heartbroken with their current situation and those facing similar issues in other communities.

“We care about you, we care about your losses and we intend to take action to help you…. I am here to let you know that from the level of the Presidency itself that we are committed to helping, we are committed to working with you so that we can help you in the medium and long term also.”

The immediate needs, according to the President, are food, shelter and access to health facilities, while systems are currently being put in place to allow more long term solutions.

“We’ll be having a comprehensive assessment; our priority is to see all possible ways in which we can get the water off this land as quickly as possible…We know the medium and long term issues have to be dealt with and those issues include how do we get back to the farm. The losses you have occurred and how the Government will help you to get back on your feet again.”

The visit to the affected community is one of several the President was expected to make in the region today.

After Mahaica, he and his team, which also includes the Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, were scheduled to visit several riverine areas of Mahaicony.

Over the last two weeks, President Ali has visited a number of flood-affected communities across Guyana, including some in regions Two, Three, Five, Six, Seven, and 10.