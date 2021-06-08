Grade Six mock examinations to start tomorrow

Grade Six students across Guyana will begin the first of two National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) mock examinations tomorrow June 9.

Over 90% of our students will be writing the examination in their classrooms while the remaining students have opted to write the examination at home.

This will be the first time in 13 months that primary-aged pupils will be attending school, with the exception of the NGSA last year.

The examination will be conducted under strict COVID-19 guidelines. Students, teachers and staff of each school will be sanitized and have their temperature checked before entering the compound or classroom.

During the day other sanitization exercises will take place to ensure a safe environment for our students and teachers.

The two-day examination will be treated as a diagnostic test by our teachers as they work to prepare students for the official examinations to be written on August 4th and 5th, 2021. The second mock examination is scheduled for July 2021.

Some students will not be writing the first mock examination on the scheduled dates due to some communities being placed on lockdown due to COVID-19 while others are flooded making schools and homes inaccessible.

As part of the Ministry’s efforts to assist parents and students to sit these examinations, each student would have received a care package containing masks, pencils, eraser, sharpener, a ruler, hand sanitizer and vitamin support. Teachers and support staff will also receive hand sanitizer, face masks, face shield and vitamin support.

Earlier in the year, the Ministry also distributed to Grade Six students a study package containing notes, worksheets, past papers and several textbooks. These efforts are to ensure that our students can be properly prepared to sit this examination despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education stands ready and committed to supporting our students, their parents and teachers to ensure education is delivered most equitably and efficiently to the benefit of all Guyana. [Ministry of Education Press Release]