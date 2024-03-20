Pres Ali lauds “ever-deepening” ties with Brazil; accredits new Ambassador

President Dr Irfaan Ali today received the Letters of Credence from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Maria De Castro Martins at the Office of the President. During the accreditation ceremony, President Ali underscored the special relationship between Guyana and Brazil and their common values and principles, especially in relation to people-centred development.

The Head of State also spoke of collaborations in areas such as energy, agriculture, forest management and infrastructure and about the “ever-deepening relations between the two nations”.

Ambassador Martins said that her mission is to work on ensuring that the agendas of both countries are fulfilled.

Guyana and Brazil established diplomatic relations on December 18, 1968. Only last month, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was in Guyana for the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government that was held in Georgetown. On the sidelines of that meeting, Presidents Ali and Lula also had trilateral talks with their Surinamese counterpart, President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

