Pres Ali. announces Guyana/Trinidad/Barbados ferry service

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced that Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago have agreed to the establishment of a joint ferry company.

Regional leaders have long recognised that affordable intra-regional travel remains one of the major bugbears to trade and movement of skilled labour within the Caribbean.

Consequently, they have been working on a regional ferry network.

In 2022, the Caribbean Community had approached the United Arab Emirates for funding to establish this intra-regional ferry service. At the time, the Caribbean Development Bank was tasked with ironing out a proposed roadmap study for a fast ferry service with an initial focus on trade between Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Barbados.

According to President Ali, the establishment of the ferry service between Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad will open up tremendous opportunities for regional movement.

