“Pray together, stay together”— Pres. Ali as April 8 to be National Day of Fasting

President Dr Irfaan Ali is calling on religious bodies to unite under the banner of ‘One Guyana’ for a National Day of Fasting and Prayers on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The day of Fasting and Prayers is being called at this time as three significant religious observances are overlapping this month –Muslims are observing Ramadan, Hindus are observing Chaitra Navratri, and Christians are observing Lent.

This rare occurrence offers a meaningful opportunity for Guyanese from all religious persuasions to come together to pray for Guyana.

President Ali also sees this as an opportunity for the religious bodies and persons from all belief systems to join with each other to promote the spirit of togetherness.

“I would like all of us to fast together, pray together, and stay together as ‘One Guyana’,” he said.

The National Day of Fasting and Prayers will culminate with a grand interfaith meeting at the National Park in a time of prayer, songs and reflections.

Similar activities are expected to be held in other parts of the country.

The President stated that “the ‘One Guyana’ vision springs from our rich multicultural heritage and the need to ensure that our diversity remains a source of strength and not an instrument of division and disaffection.”

The Head of State’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative also aims to ensure that every citizen is accorded a dignified existence with due respect for their rights and with equality before the law.