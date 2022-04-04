Fisherman feared dead after falling overboard at Orealla

A 42-year-old fisherman is feared dead after he fell overboard into the Corentyne River in the vicinity of Orealla Village, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Missing is Sunny Jagessar of Albert Street Number 79 Corriverton, Berbice, who has been working in the fishing industry for some eight years.

On Sunday morning, Jagessar and his employer departed the Springlands foreshore at around 09:00h in a wooden vessel powered by a 40-horse power engine. They were headed to Orealla Village to go fishing.

At around 14:00h that day, the vessel was positioned at the eastern side of the Corentyne River Bank at Orealla when Jagessar – who was reportedly at the stern of the boat – fell into the water.

The employer told investigators that he was at he bow of the boat when suddenly, he heard a splash. Upon checking, he saw that Jagessar fell into the water.

Checks were reportedly made but the man was not found and is now feared dead.

There are reports that Jagessar and his employer were involved in a heated argument some three weeks ago.

Reports are that the duo also had an argument just before they headed out to sea on Sunday.

In light of these reports, family members are calling for a proper police probe.